Glazed Onions
Glazed Onions

Yield: 4 servings

8 ounces pearl onions

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup pomegranate molasses (if needed, substitute honey, any fruit molasses, or even a 1:1 water-to-sugar simple syrup)

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss the onions in the vinegar, salt and vegetable oil. Place in an 8-inch-by-8-inch dish.

2. Bake for 20 minutes. Onions can be cooled and stored in the refrigerator for up to five days, covered tightly. When ready to grill, toss them with the molasses and grill (preferably in a grill basket, or carefully directly on grates) for 4 to 5 minutes, tossing to cook evenly all around.

Recipe courtesy Andrew Henshaw, executive chef of Laser Wolf

