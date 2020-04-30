If you can’t decide whether to watch a classic musical or a clever television program, “Glee” has it all. You’ll hear all your favorite show tunes as you follow the McKinley High School Glee Club on its journey to championships, self-acceptance and finally not getting slushies thrown at them in the hallways.
Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial
Relive a little Muny magic
The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre