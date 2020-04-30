If you can’t decide whether to watch a classic musical or a clever television program, “Glee” has it all. You’ll hear all your favorite show tunes as you follow the McKinley High School Glee Club on its journey to championships, self-acceptance and finally not getting slushies thrown at them in the hallways.

Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.