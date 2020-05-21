"Glitter" (2001)

Ever wondered what a glitter bomb was? Mariah Carey’s tale of a New York City ingenue’s rise during the post-disco ‘80s is its exact definition. However, the soundtrack is killer.
Stars: Mariah Carey, Terrence Howard, Da Brad, Eric Benet, Ann Magnuson
Director: Vondie Curtis Hall
Rating: PG-13
Box office: $4 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 6 percent critics, 48 percent audience
Award Recognition: Golden Raspberry Award for Carey for worst actress and several nominations.
Random: Carey appeared to suffer a breakdown during the promotion of “Glitter,” which she opened up about many years later when she discussed her bipolar disorder with People magazine. A #JusticeForGlitter campaign in 2018 brought the album back to the charts.
