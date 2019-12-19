After a particularly egregious and costly missed call during the Stanley Cup playoffs, the sign outside the South Side Church of God in Sappington read "God sees all, including hand passes." The other side said "Dear refs: Robbery is a sin. We forgive you."
"Gloria" in excelsis deo
Related to this story
Fallen Arches 2019: Presenting all the weird events, goofs and gaffs that made St. Louis wonderful this year
In this most divided of times — left vs. right, city vs. county, regular recipe vs. extra-crispy — the St. Louis region learned this year that…