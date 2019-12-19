"Gloria" in excelsis deo
After a particularly egregious and costly missed call during the Stanley Cup playoffs, the sign outside the South Side Church of God in Sappington read "God sees all, including hand passes." The other side said "Dear refs: Robbery is a sin. We forgive you."

