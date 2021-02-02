Release 1989 • Director Edward Zwick • Where to watch Starz, Prime Video
Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick star in a wartime feature on the Civil War’s first Black regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry.
Make it a double feature: 'Men of Honor'
Release 2000 • Director George Tillman Jr. • Where to watch Prime Video
Cuba Gooding Jr. is Carl Brashear, the first Black U.S. Navy diver; the cast also includes Robert De Niro, Charlize Theron, Hal Holbrook and Powers Boothe.
