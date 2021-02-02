 Skip to main content
'Glory'
'Glory'

Release 1989 • Director Edward Zwick • Where to watch Starz, Prime Video

Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick star in a wartime feature on the Civil War’s first Black regiment, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry.

Make it a double feature: 'Men of Honor'

Release 2000 • Director George Tillman Jr. • Where to watch Prime Video

Cuba Gooding Jr. is Carl Brashear, the first Black U.S. Navy diver; the cast also includes Robert De Niro, Charlize Theron, Hal Holbrook and Powers Boothe.

