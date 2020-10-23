Glow stick stakes

Cindy Reding’s daughter is already grown, but her Valley Park neighborhood gets at least 50 trick-or-treaters each year.“I was worried about kids coming up to the door and crowding around,” she said. She is a microbiologist and nurse. She decided to make clear individual treat bags and plant them around the yard attached to glow sticks so they are visible at night. She plans to wear gloves and masks when she makes the bags and will post a sign letting visitors know the safety protocols she used and instructions on picking out a bag. In past Halloweens, she had made two separate baskets with treats — one that is specifically nut-free for those with allergies. She might try to do that again and color-code the glow sticks to mark the nut-free ones.
“I know I take this overboard,” she said, with a laugh.
