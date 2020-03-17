Go for a hike
Lewis and Clark Trails

About two miles from the Lewis & Clark Trails trailhead is an excellent view from 110 feet above of the Missouri River, Katy Trail and Chesterfield Valley. 

Parks and trails across the area are still open for hiking, and fresh air and exercise do a mind and body good. Even little ones can be packed in a stroller. Some great paved trails in the area include the Grant's Trail, the Mississippi River Greenway and the many trails of Madison County. Download a walking app or recharge your fitness band to keep track of your steps, and compete against yourself or other family members. Put on a crazy hat or costume while you walk — make others smile or wonder.  For older kids, try some more strenuous options, like the Lewis and Clark trails, as well as some of our other favorites, which you can find at stltoday.com/lifestyles

