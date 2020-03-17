All kids love a treasure hunt, right? Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using either a GPS-enabled device (the hard way) or the official Geocache app (the easier but certainly still challenging way). Download it, navigate your way to a cache, read the clues and search for it. Be sure to bring a pen because when you find it, you log that you were there and then you note that you found it on the app. Some caches are tiny and have only room for a little scroll; others are boxes with trinkets inside. Take one; leave one. The free version lets you find hundreds in the St. Louis area (there are 647 in St. Louis County parks), but for $29.99 a year, get the upgraded version to find the tougher (and more fun) ones. Go to geocaching.com for more info.
Go geocaching
