Go! St. Louis Marathon

Pick a spot along the route to cheer, or lace up and register to run. The marathon, with a “Stronger Together” theme, is one of the first events allowed back in the city of St. Louis since the start of the pandemic. The event is being spread across two days with staggered start times and other precautions such as masks before and after the run. The weekend includes full marathon, half marathon and 10K routes that primarily stick to the Mississippi Greenway Riverfront Trail but feature a finish at Kiener Plaza. By Valerie Schremp Hahn