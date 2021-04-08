 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go! St. Louis Marathon
0 comments

Go! St. Louis Marathon

  • 0
On a warm day for runners, two newcomers win at Go! St. Louis Marathon

Drew Mueller, 24, of Tower Grove, wins the Go! St. Louis Marathon with a time of 2:42.10 in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, April 7, 2019. This was Mueller's second marathon. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

When April 10-11, start waves begin at 6:10 a.m. • Where Courses vary; races end at Kiener Plaza • How much Free to watch • More info gostlouis.org/marathonweekend

Pick a spot along the route to cheer, or lace up and register to run. The marathon, with a “Stronger Together” theme, is one of the first events allowed back in the city of St. Louis since the start of the pandemic. The event is being spread across two days with staggered start times and other precautions such as masks before and after the run. The weekend includes full marathon, half marathon and 10K routes that primarily stick to the Mississippi Greenway Riverfront Trail but feature a finish at Kiener Plaza. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports