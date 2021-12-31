 Skip to main content
Goedeker's -71%
Goedeker's -71%

Goedeker's, an online appliance retailer, had an eventful year. It bought a larger competitor, changed CEOs and moved its headquarters and distribution center from Ballwin to St. Charles. To finance the acquisition, though, it sold a $200 million stock offering at well below the market price. That deal in May caused shares to tank, and they haven't recovered.

