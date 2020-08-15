Elsewhere
Kelly retains Senior lead: Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone’s challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round of the Senior Players Championship.
The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers. Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course in Akron, Ohio, that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 1 over after a 69. Ernie Els (68), Kenny Perry (68) and Scott Dunlap (69) were 2 over.
Munoz leads LPGA event: Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open, in North Berwick. She shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70). Those players had shared the overnight lead. The final round is Sunday.
Dan Caesar • 314-340-8175
@caesardan on Twitter
