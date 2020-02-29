Quigley leads by 3

Brett Quigley shot a 5-under-par 68 in the Cologuard Classic to open a three-stroke lead in his bid to win for the second time in his first four PGA Tour Champions starts. Fred Couples was second after a 66 in the tourney.

Quigley, who was a stroke ahead entering the day after an opening 64, birdied three of the first five holes in the second round on Tucson (Ariz.) National's Catalina Course. He finished with six birdies and a bogey to reach 14-under 132. Couples birdied five of the first six holes. He played the back nine in 2 under with four birdies and two bogeys.

Miguel Angel Jimenez (66) and Rod Pampling (68) were 11 under. Bernhard Langer (68) and Robert Karlsson (71) followed at 10 under.