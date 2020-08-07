GOOD MOVE TO PLAY IN KC, ST. LOUIS?

QUESTION: Do you think games in Kanas City or St. Louis for basketball or football are important? Seems to take away from home games and revenue. Or are they important for recruiting and fan base?

MATTER: I think they can be valuable on two fronts: Depending on the contract, they can be good for revenue, more so than a traditional home game in some cases. And, two, they're good for the statewide fan base. I don't really buy the argument that they're good or bad for recruiting. A recruit isn't going to base a major decision like where to attend college on one game on the schedule.

The Braggin' Rights Game is a staple on the sports calendar in St. Louis. The Kansas basketball game could be the same on the other side of the state, at least when it'll be played in Kansas City. It's a lot easier to play a hoops game in St. Louis and Kansas City every year, but I don't think it's good business to ship a football game out of Columbia EVERY season. Mizzou needs to build its home base as Memorial Stadium - and if you're moving your best nonconference game or an important SEC game out of town every other year, you're taking away from the local economy. I think you have to be strategic in scheduling those games so you're not costing yourself in any capacity.

