Goold gets the save

Derrick Goold, Mike Matheny

St. Louis Post Dispatch writer Derrick Goold talks with St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, May 27, 2016, in Washington. (Associated Press Photo)

Just before the Cardinals won the National League Central Division, Post-Dispatch sportswriter Derrick Goold performed CPR on a cameraman who had suffered a heart attack and a stroke, saving his life. Then he covered the game like a boss.

Sports