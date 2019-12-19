Just before the Cardinals won the National League Central Division, Post-Dispatch sportswriter Derrick Goold performed CPR on a cameraman who had suffered a heart attack and a stroke, saving his life. Then he covered the game like a boss.
Goold gets the save
