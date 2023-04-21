Jeff Gordon

Thanks for your chat. Our mediocre mower is doing a really good job this year. Randy Arozarena hitting clean up for 1st Pl., Tampa Bay rays Steven Matz what a wonderful free agent signing. 17 million for Waino he's really earning it.

Jeff Gordon

Would Randy Arozarena start for the Cardinals? He has 44 homers in 1,329 plate appears in the last two-plus seasons. Tyler O'Neill has 50 in 983 plate appearances mostly playing left field. Arozarena is coming off a .777 OPS season. He's started well this season, but not as well as Cardinals DH Nolan Gorman (1.052 OPS). Would Arozarena start over Jordan Walker in right field? Unlikely. And he can't play center field. The Cardinals have five starting-caliber outfielders currently, so your weekly lament over Arozarena elicits yawns. The Cardinals like what they have Matthew Liberatore these days, especially given their pitching needs for 2024 and beyond.

Nick N

Now that Mighty Max has been made an example of, are you aware of anyone besides Giovanny Gallegos on the team that has been previously linked to sticky fingers?

Jeff Gordon

Nobody has been nabbed, but Adam Wainwright admitted experimenting with a grip-enhancing substance in 2019.

Jack M

Jeff, let me encapsulate the company line on the Cards horrid pitching: it’s early and will improve, the 41 year old Wainwright will save the day, and we will fix in July if needed. Sound about right?

Jeff Gordon

The Cardinals had one good turn of the starting rotation that proved that everybody is healthy and capable of pitching well. But, yes, consistently good results have not been there. Even Jordan Montgomery had a terrible inning after otherwise pitching quite well (six earned runs allowed in first 21 1/3 innings). How many people thought Jack Flaherty (2.95 ERA in four starts) would be the early standout?

Nick N

Is Jordan Walker untouchable?

Jeff Gordon

Yes

East of the Big Muddy.....

Was is Dakota Hudson in the minors?

Jeff Gordon

Yes, and not progressing toward the majors. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA after a rough start.

DennisR

Hi, Mr. Gordon. thank you for the chat. Regarding the Blues, do you think Vrana, Kapanen, and Dean are players that Blues fans can get excited about or are those three merely placeholders during the team's transitioning/rebulding?

Jeff Gordon

The Blues hope that Zach Dean can become part of the nucleus going forward as a solid two-way forward. Jakub Vrana and Kasperi Kapanen might be placeholders as second- or third-line forwards. They are heading into their final contract year.

Nick N

In reading the tea leaves I imagine the Cardinals will finally go on a deep sea fishing expedition and comeback with an elite starting pitcher someway somehow no matter what this season brings in results. Do you agree or disagree? And if he hits free agency, I believe the Dodgers Urias is worth an all out blitz. How about you, who else from around the league do you for see worthy of such heavy pursuit?

Jeff Gordon

I don't see the Cardinals ever winning the bidding on a high-end free-agent pitcher. Bill DeWitt Jr. has been risk-averse when it comes to big spending on pitchers. If good pitching becomes available on the trade market, the Cardinals will certainly check in on any hurler that has term past this season. And they have some chips to play.

Jimmy Racer

Will Mo try to get MadBum to sign a Minor league contract? Mo doesn't have much to lose at this point. I would give him a failing grade when it comes to pitching. Thanks BoBo

Jeff Gordon

The Cardinals got terrific production from Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery last season. If a guy like Montgomery, who had term beyond 2022, comes available, I imagine the Cardinals would look at that if they have a need. As for Bumgarner, if he wants to pitch in Memphis, fine, but nothing about his performance in Arizona suggests he can help a big league team.

Roy Hobbs

(Gordzonga this is ROY Hobbs. This new format is not to good on my iPhone--I need to tell you ungie7, Doug.28, Stan the Fan, are the same person trolling me! Something wrong with him! If you think it's more than one person complaining about me it IS NOT. I am well liked on your chat they chat about me even when I'm not on it!)

Jeff Gordon

I assume you find that flattering.

B

Thanks for your chat. Six behind the Brewers already and well behind the Cubs. Also, have you quit drinking the Kool-Aid yet? Mediocre Mo really knows what he's doing. Now we have expensive contract on matz to add to the classic Dexter Fowler, Mike leake

Jeff Gordon

I don't believe the division race is over just yet. As for Steven Matz, he made some strides in the last start by getting 10 ground balls. The five walks were troublesome, but the Cardinals will live with two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Ryan

Burleson not Walker needs to be in the line up the most. He’s a top 100 as well. Walker needs to DH a little more. His glove is no bueno at the moment. And yes, I understand he’s learning. They do that in this thing called the minors.

Jeff Gordon

Alec Burleson is off to a nice start, but he is an OK outfielder at best. Jordan Walker is a generational offensive prospect for this franchise, so the Cardinals are willing to live with some on-the-job training with him.

Roy Hobbs

Army sits down with all these local reporters and NOT ONE asks " Would you have done anything differently with HUSSO or PERRON In retrospect?"" NOT ONE writer had the courage. You guys are glorified fans not journalists. Disgraceful!

Jeff Gordon

Husso faded badly this season in Detroit and Perron had a long offensive drought through the middle of the season. So, no, the question did not come up. And in retrospect, the Blues needed the solid minutes that Nick Leddy gave them in Perron's salary slot. Leddy was miscast as a defensive defender here, but this team would have been way worse without him.

Liz

91 and 77 making an impression with the Rangers. The team looks like they could make a long run

Jeff Gordon

Indeed -- that is a deep team with an elite goaltender. This is an "all in" roster with Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. The Rangers might not have either next year.

theMick

I realize that Army is hard to predict but what do you think are the most likely moves during the off-season? Major or minor transactions? He wants another forward, presumably a two-way center. Could that involve late first round draft picks and how does it mesh with salary cap issues?

Jeff Gordon

Right now the Blues have almost no salary cap flexibility. So while he would like to add Top 6 forward -- preferably a center, preferably somebody in the mid-20s with contract term left --that won't be easy. He will also be on the prowl for mature prospect that has already been drafted, like Zach Dean, who could be available for draft picks.

Tackleberry

Do you think the Cardinals are prepared if the Waino comeback is a clunker? Or will they just keep running him out there every 5th day no matter what?

Jeff Gordon

Since the Cardinals are already playing catchup in the standings, I can't imagine that Wainwright would be sent out to die over and over and over again in that scenario.

Roy Hobbs

I have INSIDE information on the Cardinals manager Ollie boy! He is a PUPPET! Apparently my MOLE tells me Mozeliak and his henchmen can intervene at any time and actually DICTATE the line up to Ollie the Puppet! That's why there are so many different lineups. They use analytics add--nauseoum and simply tell Marmol who to play. Apparently there are a lot of teams doing this! But how would you guys know if you don't do investigational type of journalism?

Jeff Gordon

It's no secret that the analytics department has influence in the day-to-day construction of the lineup. The daily goal is to find the best matchups and that is a collaborative effort. In fact, this is quite common in baseball today. Joe Maddon went off on that topic quite eloquently.

theMick

Is there any veracity to a rumor that the recently MIA Roy Hobbs has relocated to your hometown of Detroit and will be hired as Ville Huss's new agent?

Jeff Gordon

No, as you can see he has figured out the new chat format and returned.

Roy Hobbs

I liked your Tarashenko article. How come you don't take his side with the botched shoulder surgery? The Blues fired that surgeon from the first surgery that should tell you something.

Jeff Gordon

Tarasenko's unhappiness over needing additional shoulder surgery was a familiar topic in the Post-Dispatch. And as I wrote, it was understandable why he was ready to a fresh start elsewhere.

Roy Hobbs

I realize I've said this a lot. BUT if we kept HUSSO and PERRON we would have made the playoffs. It's MY OPINION--and MY OPINION has been right more than yours Gordzonga! Only me and TOM Timmerman predicted BEFORE the season the Blues would not make the playoffs. Really me--but Tom felt the same calling the Blues a .500 team.

Jeff Gordon

Did you want the Red Wings fold down the stretch? How was Husso going to save the Blues? His numbers from December on were awful. And as bad as the Blues were defensively, they would have been worse without Leddy's hard minutes.

Tackleberry

At some point later in the season, aside from a Carlson vs lefties type match-up, does the outfield solidify to three main guys?

Jeff Gordon

A manager can find enough work for everybody with a four-man outfield rotation. That is impossible with five. As a result, guys can't settle in and get their timing. So, yes, the Cardinals will want to shorten that rotation at some point.

Tackleberry

DeWitt’s risk adversity on the pitching front is leading to winning-adverse outcomes.

Jeff Gordon

True, but he looks at that $162 million Carlos Rodon contract and notices that he hasn't pitched due to two different injuries and he feels justified in his stance..

elder fan

Again, Roy, you remind me of my mom's favorite saying: I wish I could buy you for what you're worth and sell you for what you think you're worth.

Jeff Gordon

As Joe Strauss would type, shots fired!

Ed

I don’t think the Brewers are going to fall back a ton. Cubs look sportier. If the Birds are back 9-10 in the 2nd week of May. What actions can take place?

Jeff Gordon

The Cardinals have lots of talent and experience. They just need to start playing better. Life is tougher in the NL Central now that the Cubs are no longer tanking and Pirates are showing signs of life after years of deliberate losing.

Kevin in DC

Do you see Masyn Wynne coming up at the deadline and DeJong either traded or DFAed? Edman moves to 2nd?

Jeff Gordon

Masyn Winn needs plenty of work on the offensive side of his game. I can see him getting a look at some point this year to keep him progressing, but I expect him to spend most of the year at Memphis. I see Paul DeJong replacing Taylor Motter as the spare infielder and getting some spot starts. Already we've seen examples of where DeJong's steady glove would have come in handy.

Roy Hobbs

Army is still trying to fill out the forward group. So players we could have kept or acquired for FREE Toivanen and Kostin are playing significant roles for their playoff teams. Kostin is Berubes failure and Toivanen is Army's lack of aggressiveness. Anyway are you surprised Vince Dunn Is a top pairing Defenseman? When he was here he was a dumb player.

Jeff Gordon

Yeah, I told JT and Matthew that the fact Kostin actually scored a playoff goal would bring Roy flying back into the chat. For the millionth time, Kostin failed year after year to make his case here, from 2017-22. And he had two goals on his last 28 games with the explosive Oilers.

Kevin in DC

Ok Gordo, I get that you think Walker being in the big leagues out of ST was the right play, but he clearly needs more development, such as dealing with curve balls and hitting for power. But I think the hype machine in St Louis and beyond raised unrealistic expectations that are coming home to roost. Sportswriters should stop comparing him to Pujols, J Rodriguez, and others. It does not help him. The smart move, IMO, was to let him develop in AAA until the deadline and then let him replace whichever OF got traded. I would hate to see him go south and then be sent down to “work on things.” It could ruin him.

Jeff Gordon

The Cardinals' field staff raves about his ability to make adjustments. But,, yes, he needs to improve his launch angle and that is not easily achieved in-season, especially at this level. His recent slump reminded us that opponents get a book on a young hitter quickly. Even during his 12-game hitting streak he wasn't exactly raking. Right now I'd probably start him five times a week and keep him away from elite right-handed starters. And if he still got in a rut then, yes, send him down because this team has four other starting-caliber outfielders.

Longtime Blues follower

I always enjoy your curmudgeonly takes on St. Louis sports. ... Doug Armstrong's season-ending comments were bizarre. He seems calculating, so it's probably no accident that that fans deduced from Doug's presser that much of the blame for the 2022-23 results were because of Kyrou and Thomas. If the two youngsters weren't ready for that much responsibility, why did they get the big contracts when they did, Doug? Many players failed to perform, including Schenn, whose defensive metrics were nearly as bad as Kyrou's. O'Reilly played uninspired. So did Vladi. Leddy and Parayko had bad years. Do you think Doug is playing mind games with his two cornerstones and thus risks alienating them the way he did Pietrangelo and Perron?

Jeff Gordon

I do believe that Kyrou is taking too big of a fall for this season. Obviously O'Reilly, Barbashev and Tarasenko all suffered serious regression and got moved. Schenn and Parayko had terrible numbers for much of the season too. Krug started bad and stayed bad. Given the plan to retool around younger players, that did shift even more focus to Kyrou and Thomas than already existed because of their contracts. (And those guys were going to get those contracts, here or elsewhere. That's reality in the NHL today). Given the fact this team will be younger going forward and while coming off a year where it completely lost its edge, I'm not surprised that Armstrong is fixated on what makes the younger guys tick.

Ryan

If the FO is continuing to wait on Liberatore for justification, El Birdos are in trouble. He’s a 4/5 or a late inning reliever. Graceffo better plow through quickly or they’re in trouble. Too many holes to fill in the SP rotation. Or get Pallante stretched out while down there…

Jeff Gordon

Everybody in the current starting rotation pitched well in the spring and pitched well at some point in the real games. Nobody is on the brink of being DFA'd like Madison Bumgarner. Ah, but can this group start piling up some quality starts? There's urgency for sure and this road trip presents quite a challenge.

Matt L

Gordo, your thoughts (if any) on the transfers Mizzou has landed. Do you know anything more than what was reported by Dave Matter on the newest transfer Caleb Grill’s issues at Iowa St.?

Jeff Gordon

I believe Dave covered the Grill situation well. The young man tried to play through an injury last season and he also cited some unspecified mental health challenges that plagued. The incident that cost him his spot at Iowa State seemed out of character, since his coach remained highly supportive even after dismissing him. Grill is a hardcore competitor who can knock down 3s, so he'll fit right end. I watched Curt Lewis play in the JUCO national title game and he has SEC physicality. I have only video on John Tonje and Tamar Bates, but they seem to fit the mold. What Mizzou has NOT landed is inside heft. The Tigers have some height arriving with freshmen Jordan Butler and Trent Piece, but they lack bulk.

ROY HOBBS

(last post)Tony LaRussa And Whitey would NEVER let the GM or any analytics department dictate any line up. So far this collaborative effort has not yielded the success those HOF managers have had. Where is the hard empirical data supporting this? It smells like MO's gigantic ego at work really.

Jeff Gordon

This is a different era. Most teams rely heavily on predictive analytics. In the old days, managers and coaches kept detailed notes and referred to them while constructing lineups and making moves. They managed by feel, of course, but they did have numbers to back up their moves. But now the data compilation and video study have reached crazy levels. A LOT goes into game-planning a particular game.

Ed

At least Gates is landing tranfers, Ford SLU remains quiet.

Jeff Gordon

Yeah, I talked to another media type who follows the team closely and he didn't believe SLU was closing in on big adds just yet.

5G

Gordo, you said earlier, "Right now the Blues have almost no salary cap flexibility" ... that's my problem with the contracts that Army gave out to Binner, Kyrou, and Thomas. Binner is the 9th highest paid goalie in the league at $6M ... without any real body of work other than the run to the cup (which was great) ... bet he could have signed him for $4M. He's far from the 9th best goalie. Kyrou / Thomas ... bet he could have signed them for $6M/6years and they'd have been happy. That's $6M more we'd have against the cap.

Jeff Gordon

Kyrou and Thomas got the going rate for point-per-game forwards with their skill level and their age/experience level. I seriously doubt they would sign for more than, say, two years at level you suggest. These guys have high-end talent. They are not the problem as far the cap goes. Also, the Binnington/Hofer duo for the next few years could provide solid value at their combined price.

Peace

JG: If the cards fall flat on this west coast trip, whats next?

Jeff Gordon

They'll have to play better. That is a talented team. Other than few internal moves (Wainwright, DeJong,, Rodriguez) I wouldn't expect much change during the next few weeks. The trade deadline is months away and many teams are dealing with serious injury concerns. You may see a few minor moves around the majors, but nothing too exciting.

JC

Was CB Bucknor's ire an outlier? This year the Cardinals are the most heavily called against by the umpires according to UmpScorecards, along with the Houston Astros. [And after those two it's not particularly close.] For a while it was almost half a run of favoritism (against). Baseball is a sport where slight percentages can determine outcomes, a half a run is a huge disadvantage. As well, one runner on or not can completely change an inning and whether a pitcher stays in or gets knocked out. It seems like Marmol is always arguing from the dugout. Or is he about average when it comes to arguing, and these bad calls going against them is just bad luck/small sample size? Or is he only arguing so much because the calls are so bad, and the rest of the time he's more placid?

Jeff Gordon

I don't believe Oliver Marmol is doing anything out of the ordinary. The Cardinals have had a tough start with their pitching. Guys haven't had great command. So when guys are all over the place, they tend not to get close calls. If Marmol is barking more than usual, it's because his pitching staff hasn't delivering many smooth games. When pitchers settle into a groove, on balance that yielding more favorable umpiring.

Matt L

Let’s daydream for a bit. How would winning the lottery and taking Connor Bedard change the trajectory of the Blues?

Jeff Gordon

They would be an immediate threat to finish with 110 points. Their offense would be something.

BISCO

I saw the Padres Brewers (0-1) play on Sunday and only had time to consume one beer. Think that the MLB is too aggressive with their pitch/game clocks?

Jeff Gordon

Nah, I like the pace. The one change I would make would be to go back to the old replay challenge and give managers and chance to get an read from their video people. The speed up is causing some obvious umpiring errors to go unchallenged.

Donald N

Thanks for the chat Jeff. To me the Cards messed up their season when they decided to experiment with O'Neill in CF. This idea had to come from upstairs, not the dugout, correct? Reeks of a spring training experiment except April games count too!

Jeff Gordon

I agree that playing O'Neill in center field doesn't pass the eye test. But I don't see how playing O'Neill in center field caused all the starting pitching breakdowns and the team-wide struggle with hitting with men in scoring position.

Jack

Jeff, if the Cards are 10 games back of Mil after this home stand, how does this team win 90 games and chase down a Mil team with far superior pitching? Of course, there’s always the wild card that this organization covets.

Jeff Gordon

I seem to recall chatters insisting the Cardinals were doomed to the wild card last season. And if Milwaukee never cools off, that couldn't certainly happen this summer. Given the pitching injuries that team suffered, it will be difficult to keep winning at the current pace. But the Cardinals can't worry about the Brewers. They need to play to their talent level and start winning series.

MDCardFan

Cards pitching is getting the brunt of the criticism (and has earned it) but let's not forget how abysmal this lineup has been. Yes, they knocked around a now-DFAd pitcher on Wednesday, but if you exclude a nice performance against Bassitt earlier this month and the April 8th Lauer outing, the Cards scored a grand total of 19 runs in 14 games against opposing starting pitching. And those weren't great starters. They made Johan Oviedo look like Sandy Alcantra. We talk about the depth of this lineup, but I'm seeing a depth of mediocrity.

Jeff Gordon

This is a very good and very deep lineup. But this lineup has been stunningly bad at driving in runs. Some of that is bad luck, I suppose, but some of these guys need a full reset of their situation hitting.

MDCardFan

Marco Gonzales for Tyler O'Neill. Would the Cardinals make that trade again?

Jeff Gordon

Sure. Marco's career ERA is 4.07. A healthy Tyler O'Neill can do big damage, as he did in 2021 while posting 6.1 WAR.

Liz

Quote from other publication "Jordan Kyrou led the team in points, but his play without the puck was a disastrous part of St. Louis’ fall from grace". I think in some ways the New Jersey Devils play should help Kyrou understand why he needs to learn to play defense. I will never understand why give someone a 8 year $8 million contract if he doesn't play the game the way you want him to. Many of the Blues problems are Army made. Contract length, contract amount, not reading the room on veterans. He seems out of touch.

Jeff Gordon

Kyrou is a 37-goal scorer with speed and skill. He was always going to get paid to that level, here or elsewhere. Fans can pretend otherwise, but that is reality. The Blues would have no trouble trading him and his contract. But the smarter play will be getting him to improve his defensive play -- which he did during the season's final stage.

Ryan

Marco WAR 9.1

Marco War 9.1, Tyler War 9.7. Not the diff you’d think. Cards have OF’ers, need pitchers.

Jeff Gordon

Marco was minus-1.7 last year, Baseball Reference version. I am unmoved. The high end of O'Neill is quite high. Put it this way, if healthy I believe he could fetch more than a Marco Gonzales-type pitcher in a trade.

Ryan

If we’re cherry picking defensive lapses regarding Gorman cool, I’ll sit back and wait for your lapse count on Walker. Can’t have it both ways there chief…

Jeff Gordon

Gorman was minus-11 runs saved above average last season at second base. He was OK, on balance, and was less of a liability in the shift world. I feel better about Walker in the outfield than Gorman at second base. But, true, Jordan is learning on the fly this year Nolan did last year at second base. As I noted earlier, I would only start Jordan five times a week. That could allow the Cardinals to get some better outfield play . . . unless Burleson got those starts instead of Walker. Then we're back to the same issue.

Neil Allen's Curveball

How would a guy like Ron Caron preform as a GM in today's NHL? There was always meat on the burner with him but trades seem much more difficult to engineer these days. Fair to say the meat on his burner would just end up burnt? Or is there still a place for a swashbuckling GM in today's NHL?

Jeff Gordon

In the salary cap world, there is no more impulse trading. It is really, really hard to engineer a trade of any substance.

Phil

Can you help explain the phrase I keep seeing, both from you and from other scribes: "Kyrou and Thomas were going to get paid, whether here or elsewhere?" It seems to me that fans are questioning whether the Blues *should* have been the team to pay them this amount, whether they're worth the contracts they got. The fact that somebody else would have paid them as well doesn't necessarily mean it was a good investment, does it? I'm still on the fence with both, like their talent and hope they become better all-around players and clubhouse leaders, but it at least seems like "somebody was going to pay them anyway" isn't really justification for Army doing so, not on its own at least. Am I misinterpreting the statement?

Jeff Gordon

OK, if Armstrong refused to bargain the going rate, then the player can get an offer sheet as a restricted free agent and leave. Failing that, the player can just sign one-year deals and leave as an unrestricted free agent when the time comes -- as Matthew Tkachuk threatened to do in Calgary. That could leave the team with nothing, so the Flames traded him. Securing young talent of that caliber is very difficult unless you tank seasons to get high draft picks, so letting talented players walk in their prime is ill-advised. The Chicago Blackhawks didn't want to pay Alex DeBrincat the going rate, so they traded him. Somebody will pay the 'Cat the going rate. The going rate is the going rate in the NHL. Once in a while somebody signs a below-value contract,, but those are rare among high-skilled guys.

theMick

That NJ Devils defense referenced above is not looking so tough after two games versus their cross-river rivals, eh?

Jeff Gordon

The Rangers are very, very good.

Phil

In the next few weeks, it seems we'll see DeJong replace Motter as the backup middle infielder; Wainwright will return to the rotation, I'd think sending Woodford down to Memphis; and Wilking Rodriguez is going to have to be added to the roster (replacing Hicks or Romero seems most likely in that case) or released, once his rehab stint is up. Any other moves you'd expect based on what we know right now, or would you think the roster will otherwise remain pretty static barring injury?

Jeff Gordon

That should be about it for a while, barring major injury. This time of the year produces very little high-level trade activity.

JoJo Disco

For fun, if this brand of baseball continues and the team misses the playoffs, what would you guess next winter looks like?

Jeff Gordon

If the Cardinals never get going this season, I imagine the front office will stay the course with the young talent base and make that the focus. Maybe the team would look for even more young talent, especially pitchers. It's been a long time since the Cardinals had this sort of high-end young talent and I can't imagine Bill DeWitt Jr. will allow the front office to squander that.

Walt M

Jeff, Your colleagues recently discussed whether the Cardinals need to qualify for the post-season has hampered their Starting Pitcher development in BPIB. I believe Wacha is the last arriving SP that hasn't gone through the bull pen. Care to add your thoughts?

Jeff Gordon

Such is the burden of staying in the playoff chase year after year. The Cardinals have rushed some live arms into the bullpen out of need. Zack Thompson is one of the more recent examples of that. I've often noted that this team's unwillingness to invest more dollars in proven bullpen depth has been a concern. That unwillingness has led to some pitchers reaching the bigs before they build a full pitch arsenal. But . . . in this day in age, it's amazing how much improvement some pitchers have made well into their big league careers by undergoing pitching lab makeovers. So it may be harder to ruin pitchers than before.

Kevin

WTH is going on with your chatters. Wow this is annoying to read. What's the latest timetable on Liberatore? His last outing was better than the boxscore. His strikeout and swing and miss numbers are good. And he's not walking anyone. I was not a fan of his but his performance is getting hard to ignore

Jeff Gordon

This is the first time he has enjoyed consistent success at the Triple-A level. But I thought if Jake Woodford had a disastrous start in his last outing, Liberatore might have gained a start or two in that slot while the team waited for Wainwright. Liberatore's added velocity and improved command make him the Next Man Up when somebody gets hurt.

Thowardmax

Isn't a simple solution just take the rosin bag off the mound? Just use dirt on the bag side of the mound. This isn't the first time Max has been in trouble with umpires over to sticky.

Jeff Gordon

Pitchers have a legitimate need to grip the ball, which can be quite slick. Baseball doesn't want pitches to lose their handle on 100 mph fastballs. So some rosin is fine. Clumps of rosin, not so much.

Thowardmax

Everyone wants to talk about the Blues having bad contracts. Wouldn't 70% of the teams have similar situations and in some cases probably way worse?

Jeff Gordon

Almost any team that's any good has salary cap issues. Many teams will have to offload or lose good players as a result. Where the Blues got caught is paying a number of veterans while trying to stay in the chase, only to change course to go younger after that veteran-led team fell apart. The Blues have several veterans who don't fit what Armstrong wants to do -- which is build around guys in their mid-to-late 20s, plus prospects.

B

Thanks for your chat. This team will never be world champions with Mo in charge. His arrogance and insistence on his way or no way will continually lead to strange line up construction.

Jeff Gordon

Most teams will never be World Championship with their current top leadership. And there are many teams that will never win a title in your lifetime. So it goes.

Thowardmax

Well, here is an out of leftfield comment. Busch 3 is now 17 years old. Maybe approaching the halfway point. Maybe less based on Texas and the Braves lasting 20 years. Where would the new one be built? Look into your crystal ball JG

Jeff Gordon

Given all the connected development around the stadium -- Ballpark Village, hotel, apartments -- I could see some face-lifting at Busch III but not a new ballpark in some other location.

Jack

Bobo, Wisdom the ex Card just hit his 9th home run as the new and improved Cubs are routing the Dodgers. The Cubs lineup is every bit as good as the Cards and their pitching is better. Say it ain’t so.

Jeff Gordon

The Cubs are certainly better this season after years of deliberate losing. And they should be, after subjecting their fans to abject failure. We'll see if the Cubs are still a juggernaut in July.

Thowardmax

Redsox are moving Houck to the bullpen when James Paxton comes up. Also, 6 man rotation. Think the Sox would trade Houck for Gorman? Would the Cards trade O'Neill for Houck?

Jeff Gordon

I can't imagine the Cardinals would trade Gorman given the strides he made from Year 1 to Year 2. He could be a special hitter. As for O'Neill, if he's healthy, I would think he should fetch more than a No. 6 starter.

Paul

I'm sensing a Blues sort of vibe to the cardinals season thus far. Some sparks, but no real consistency. I hope that improves in May. No panic before Memorial Day!

Jeff Gordon

Well, it better improve. As noted often in this chat, more NL Central teams are actually trying to win this season.

Fake

You think Edman will be a casualty over Donovan , or neither ... if Winn is who we think he is ?

Jeff Gordon

Edman's base-stealing ability and switch-hitting ability make him a better asset than Donovan. Of course, he is also getting into his earning years ahead of Donovan and that is a factor.

Fake

Holy moly and Arenado and Goldy are sitting on 2 homers each !! I’m sure they will heat up 🤞

Jeff Gordon

I'm sure they will as well. They are no Patrick Wisdom, but they still have something in the tank.

Liz

Saw your grade on Blues front office and coaching staff...couldn't agree more. The players didn't create this mess by themselves.

Jeff Gordon

As always, it took a group effort to let the season get away so badly. Armstrong and Berube did some cleanup work late, but a lost season is a lost season.

Phil

Perhaps nothing can come close to the run-around Kroenke and the Rams' leadership gave St. Louis, but Oakland sure has a case to make for the 2nd most-abused fanbase in American pro sports, right? That letter from the A's ownership was pretty absurd, the way the city bent over backwards to make a Howard Terminal site work that they hadn't originally wanted, and with how dedicated some fans have remained despite a management group clearly trying to chase them away.

Jeff Gordon

Man, the A's ownership became the worst of the worst the way it treated fans the past few years. And Oakland deserves much blame, too, since that stadium has had all ambience and amenities of a landfill for decades.

Dale

Do you expect A trade for a upgraded starting pitcher before the trade deadline?

Jeff Gordon

Yes. This team has an unwieldy number of starting-caliber outfielders and some other potential assets to move.

Walt M

Perhaps nothing can come close to the run-around Kroenke and the Rams' leadership gave St. Louis, but Oakland sure has a case to make for the 2nd most-abused fanbase… more

The difference for me is that the NFL leadership was behind Kroenke's duplicity. If MLB is supporting the A's ownership I'm not aware of it.

Jeff Gordon

Yeah, Jerry Jones orchestrating the Rams; return because he was in business with Kroenke was typical NFL B.S..

Ryan

The difference for me is that the NFL leadership was behind Kroenke's duplicity. If MLB is supporting the A's ownership I'm not aware of it.

MLB is supporting the move. They waved the $375 million relocation fee or are willing to per Manfred at last year's WS.

Jeff Gordon

MLB could not be happy having games in that landfill of a stadium and losing substandard revenues out of that market.

Phil

I heard Rob Manfred was prepared to waive the relocation fee for the A's to go to Vegas. Maybe not yet evidence of the kind of collusion we got with Loria and the Expos' move out of Montreal, but it's looking worse and worse, if that's true.

Jeff Gordon

In fairness to MLB, that stadium situation in Oakland has been untenable for decades.

Dale

Do you feel the move for pitching happens before trade deadline Jeff ? I know we’re guessing

Jeff Gordon

Yes, sooner, because not much happens trade-wise until July. And a I noted earlier, many teams are dealing with pitching injuries now. Also, some surprising teams are in the chase.

Phil

Biggest surprise in the NLC: the Cards being 8-11 and in 4th place, the Pirates in 2nd place after 20 games, or the Cubs having the NL's best run differential with Bellinger, Happ, and Wisdom all playing like All-Stars and Stroman at CYA level?

Jeff Gordon

I'd say the Cardinals are the biggest surprise. This is a much better offensive lineup than last year. Had the team hit to its level, it could be 11-8 instead of the other way around.

Ryan

Also on the A's, the city had so many hoops to jump through. Being in Cali, you had environmental BS with the terminal ( next to the water ), advocacy groups for this and that. Lawsuits all over the place because that's just what people do these days. You're right, it was a dump, but the City of Oakland didn't help themselves either.

Jeff Gordon

True. And getting any project done in California is very, very hard.

JohnL

So far, and just one year in a Power 5 conference, what's your opinion of Coach Gates?

Jeff Gordon

I couldn't be more impressed. He has an attractive playing style and he has a clear vision of what kind of program he wants to run. And he got results. Between his high school recruits and his transfers, he is building a strong team for 2023-24.

OK, that's it for this week. See you next time!