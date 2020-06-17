Gordo on the NHL: O'Reilly trade helped doom Botterill in Buffalo

Doug Armstrong didn’t get Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill fired. Many factors played into that decision this week.

But the Blues GM sure didn’t help Botterill’s career by fleecing him in the Ryan O’Reilly trade.

After O’Reilly admitted that the constant losing in Buffalo was draining his love for the game, Botterill decided to deal him before the franchise had to pay his $7.5 million bonus on July 1, 2018.

Armstrong’s pursuit was cold-blooded. When Blues forward Patrik Berglund allowed his no-trade protection to lapse, Armstrong packaged him with Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson and first- and second-round picks to get O’Reilly.

While the Blues got the future Conn Smythe Award winner on their Stanley Cup team, the Sabres got little from Berglund, Sobotka and Thompson during the past two seasons.

Berglund became so miserable in Buffalo that he walked out on the team after just 23 games. He later terminated his NHL contract and resumed his career back home in Sweden.

Sobotka became an unrestricted free agent after two unproductive seasons with the Sabres. The gangly Thompson failed to progress this season before suffering a season-ending injury.

Botterill compounded the blunder of O’Reilly trade by giving streaky winger Jeff Skinner an eight-year, $72 million contract. Skinner repaid that largesse by producing 23 points in 59 games this season.