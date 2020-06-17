Gordo on the NHL: O'Reilly trade helped doom Botterill in Buffalo

Doug Armstrong didn’t get Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill fired. Many factors played into that decision this week.
But the Blues GM sure didn’t help Botterill’s career by fleecing him in the Ryan O’Reilly trade.
After O’Reilly admitted that the constant losing in Buffalo was draining his love for the game, Botterill decided to deal him before the franchise had to pay his $7.5 million bonus on July 1, 2018.
Armstrong’s pursuit was cold-blooded. When Blues forward Patrik Berglund allowed his no-trade protection to lapse, Armstrong packaged him with Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson and first- and second-round picks to get O’Reilly.
While the Blues got the future Conn Smythe Award winner on their Stanley Cup team, the Sabres got little from Berglund, Sobotka and Thompson during the past two seasons.
Berglund became so miserable in Buffalo that he walked out on the team after just 23 games. He later terminated his NHL contract and resumed his career back home in Sweden.
Sobotka became an unrestricted free agent after two unproductive seasons with the Sabres. The gangly Thompson failed to progress this season before suffering a season-ending injury.
Botterill compounded the blunder of O’Reilly trade by giving streaky winger Jeff Skinner an eight-year, $72 million contract. Skinner repaid that largesse by producing 23 points in 59 games this season.
The bad Buffalo scenario got worse this year when erratic owners Terry and Kim Pegula decided to purge many long-time employees. And along the way star center Jack Eichel admitted that he, like O’Reilly before him, was getting sick of losing.
The Pegulas gave Botterill a vote of confidence, then changed their mind three weeks later and fired him and most of the hockey operation.
The Sabres didn’t make the 24-team postseason field set for later this summer and they may not play again until January, so the Pegulas figured this was a great time to clean house.
New GM Kevyn Adams, who had a 540-game NHL career as a rugged forward, will try to give the franchise a thorough makeover.
It won’t be easy.
The Sabres have missed the playoffs in nine straight seasons. They posted a .450 points percentage during the span, the worst in the league. They have employed six head coaches and four general managers under the Pegulas.
Apparently the Pegulas answer to this consistent failure is to cut costs.
“When we were in detailed discussions with Jason and how we felt we needed to move forward – effectively, efficiently and economically running this franchise — we felt that there were too many differences in opinion,” Terry Pegula said.
Ah, but slashing operational expenses is no way to play catch-up in the NHL. Investing in better scouting and better player development would be a better starting point, but the Pegulas envision a hockey department operating on the cheap.
That includes hiring a rookie general manager from within the organization rather than looking outside for the best candidate.
Adams will have his hands full. The Sabres will be paying Skinner and fading winger Kyle Okposo a combined $15 million per season for the next three years – and Skinner will collect $9 million per year for three seasons after that.
That’s ugly.
The Sabres have some decent prospects, topped by elite young defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Linus Ullmark could be the long-term answer in goal, easing the franchise's disappointment with former Blues netminder Carter Hutton.
The Sabres are deep on the blue line, so they could add scoring punch by trading talented defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for a Top 6 forward.
And who knows, maybe Tage Thompson will finally pan out. But long-suffering Sabres fans can't have a good feeling about where their team is headed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!