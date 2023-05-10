(nee Stuerman) asleep in Jesus at age 97, passed away on Sunday May 7th, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Robert J.F. Gornet and special friend of the late Earl Baldwin. Survived by daughters Janice Romito and Jackie Timm (Walter); grandmother of Tony, Angela, Joe, Nick, Robert, and Lizzy; great-grandmother of five; sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salem Lutheran Church and Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment (CARE) St. Louis appreciated.
Services: Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, in the Chapel at Laclede Groves, 723 S. Laclede Station Rd., 63119 with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com