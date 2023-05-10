(nee Stuerman) asleep in Jesus at age 97, passed away on Sunday May 7th, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Robert J.F. Gornet and special friend of the late Earl Baldwin. Survived by daughters Janice Romito and Jackie Timm (Walter); grandmother of Tony, Angela, Joe, Nick, Robert, and Lizzy; great-grandmother of five; sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend.