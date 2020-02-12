Grace Potter, Devon Gilfillian
Grace Potter performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Manchester Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $33.50-$43.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter is back with “Daylight,” the follow-up to her 2015 album, “Midnight.” It’s a mixture of soul-inflected tunes reflecting a tumultuous period of her life. That period included two breakups: of her marriage and of her band. But happier times are reflected, too — a new marriage and a new baby. The first single is “Love Is Love.” The album also includes “Release” and “Everyday Love.” By Kevin C. Johnson

 

