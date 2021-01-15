Length • 2.5 miles (Indian Glade and Graham Cave loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/graham-cave-state-park
Overview • Fewer people visit this scenic state park in Danville, Missouri, which offers different trails featuring sandstone ledges, a waterfall, river banks, bottomland forest and the entrance of Graham Cave.
Miranda Fredrick, spokeswoman for Missouri State Parks, includes this park among her recommendations for winter hiking destinations. There is a range of natural features to view, and it offers trails accessible for multiple skill levels.