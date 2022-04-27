Grandma Helen's Chicken and Dumplings

Yield: 8 servings
10 cups water
6 to 8 chicken thighs
Salt
3 chicken bouillon cubes
3 cups of sliced carrots
4½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
¼ teaspoon baking powder
3 eggs, beaten
Pepper to taste
1. Boil chicken in 10 cups of well-salted water for about 20 to 25 minutes until done. Remove chicken to cool, then remove meat from bones and chop into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
2. Add bouillon cubes to the broth in the pot. Add carrot. Bring to a low boil.
3. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Place beaten eggs in a separate bowl; slowly and gradually beat in 3 cups of broth taken from the pot on the stove (if you add the broth too quickly, the eggs will scramble). Add half the egg mixture to the flour mixture and mix well, then add the rest until a nonsticky dough forms (it will pull away from the sides; you may need to use more flour). Use a rolling pin to roll half of the dough out on a clean surface. Roll to ¹⁄8- to ¼-inch thickness. Then use a pizza cutter to create dumplings about 1 inch wide by 3 inches long.
4. Put the dumplings in the pot, stirring as you add each handful so they don’t clump together, then boil them for 30 minutes. Turn the heat to low and add the chicken. Salt and generously pepper. Cook until thickened, at least 1 hour.
Per serving: 442 calories; 7g fat; 2g saturated fat; 175mg cholesterol; 1,054mg sodium; 32g protein; 59g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; 3g fiber; 60g protein; 60mg calcium
Recipe from Helen Bertrand