Grandma Helen's Chicken and Dumplings

3. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Place beaten eggs in a separate bowl; slowly and gradually beat in 3 cups of broth taken from the pot on the stove (if you add the broth too quickly, the eggs will scramble). Add half the egg mixture to the flour mixture and mix well, then add the rest until a nonsticky dough forms (it will pull away from the sides; you may need to use more flour). Use a rolling pin to roll half of the dough out on a clean surface. Roll to ¹⁄8- to ¼-inch thickness. Then use a pizza cutter to create dumplings about 1 inch wide by 3 inches long.