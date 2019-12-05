When 7 p.m. Sunday • Where 560 Music Building, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $15-$40 • More info 314-935-6543; music.wustl.edu/events
The Washington University Department of Music kicks off the 2019-20 season of the Great Artists Series with a recital by a pair of internationally known and celebrated musicians, bass-baritone Eric Owens and pianist Jeremy Denk. Owens is renowned for his work at the world’s great opera houses and in new music; Denk is the winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize. They will collaborate in a performance of Franz Schubert’s masterpiece “Die Winterreise,” in what is sure to be a memorable winter’s journey. By Sarah Bryan Miller