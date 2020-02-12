Great Backyard Bird Count
Great Backyard Bird Count

Cardinals food fight during a snow shower

A red-bellied woodpecker starts to land at a bird feeder in Fenton on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The woodpecker was after the black sunflower seeds in the feeder. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

When 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday • Where Gateway Arch National Park, meet at west entrance plaza • How much Free; registration encouraged (314-655-1615; erin_hilligoss-volkmann@nps.gov) • More info gatewayarch.com

Brush up on your bird-counting and logging skills for the worldwide Great Backyard Bird Count. This training event begins with a free, guided bird hike on the Arch grounds. Staff members from the Audubon Center at Riverlands and the National Parks Service will show you how to participate in the science count. You’ll also learn how to attract birds to your backyard and which species are most common here this time of year. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

