Great Britain and Ireland

The view from across the pond seems just a bit closer with a visit to St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville, the mother church of the Roman Catholic diocese there. It’s modeled after the cathedral in Exeter, England. St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis is modeled after the one at St. Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh, Ireland; the steeple was the last landmark immigrants saw as they sailed from its port to America.
Grab a pint at the Cheshire Inn, the Scottish Arms, McGurk’s, or a cuppa at the London Tea Room. Follow the St. Louis Cricket League or the Missouri Rugby Football Union to catch a game. Browse the aisles of the English Shop on Main Street in St. Charles and the Kerry Cottage in Maplewood, which hawks shamrock gear and gifts under a signature thatched roof. After a stroll through the English Woodland Garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden, say good day to Shakespeare at his statue in Tower Grove Park.
