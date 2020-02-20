‘Great City, Great Architecture: The Steedman Library and St. Louis’

When 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; on view through June 21 • Where Central Library, 1301 Olive Boulevard • How much Free • More info slpl.org
A replica of the Wainwright Building wouldn’t fit in Central Library’s Great Hall, but one of the Wainwright Tomb apparently does. It’s part of an exhibit that celebrates St. Louis architecture. Highlights include the tomb replica (the real one remains at Bellefontaine Cemetery), rare books from the Steedman Architectural Library, murals depicting the city’s architectural history and stained glass from the Frank Lloyd Wright house at Ebsworth Park in Kirkwood. And of course the architecture of Central Library is pretty interesting all by itself. By Jane Henderson