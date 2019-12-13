"Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis"

By Andrew Wanko
“Great River City,” a companion to an ongoing exhibit at the Missouri History Museum, shows how the Mississippi has “been a stage for St. Louis’ triumphs, embarrassments, joys and tragedies.” Although heavily focused on the 19th and 20th centuries, the book’s art and images actually range from the 1200s to 2015. Author Andrew Wanko declares we usually “forget about the river from day to day,” a dubious claim if one lives near it, drives over it to get to work, or even uses it as a navigational reference for going east or west. But his book will raise awareness of the Ol’ Man’s impact on the city. (Missouri Historical Society Press, 308 pages, $35 paperback)