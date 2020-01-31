This is the first indoor water park I ever experienced and to both me and my kids (who were 2 and 4 at the time), this was absolutely jaw-dropping. We were at the one in Kansas City, Kansas, whose 40,000 square feet includes a four-story playground with dumping buckets, slides and water blasters at the center of it all. There are 18 locations of Great Wolf Lodge now; many are resorts so expansive you don't need to leave at all. But we will always love the KC one, plus, it's only a 3- to 4-hour drive depending on where you live in the metro St. Louis area. Water park passes are included with your room.
More info • greatwolf.com/kansas-city
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter