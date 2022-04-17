 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Griddled Asparagus With Tarragon Butter

Roasted asparagus is ridiculously easy and miraculously delicious.

Photo by Erik M. Lunsford, elunsford@post-dispatch.com

Yield: 3 or 4 servings

1½ to 2 pounds asparagus

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt

1 to 2 tablespoons Tarragon Butter (see note)

Flaky sea salt, to finish

Note: To make tarragon butter, cut 8 tablespoons (1 stick) of room temperature butter into chunks and beat until soft and pliable. Add 1 finely diced shallot, ¼ cup fresh tarragon and ⅛ teaspoon salt. Mix with a spoon until evenly incorporated. Taste; you may need to add more salt.

1. If using thick asparagus, peel the lower parts of the stalks. Toss with olive oil to coat and season with salt to taste. Heat a ridged cast-iron pan over medium-high heat.

2. When the pan is hot, add the asparagus. Let it sit for several minutes until colored in spots, then turn the spears. You don't have to turn each spear individually as you would on a grill: Just pick up a mass of stalks and redistribute them.

3. Continue to cook the asparagus for several minutes more. Transfer to a platter and toss with the butter, then sprinkle with flaky salt and serve. 

Per serving (based on 4 servings, without Tarragon Butter): 110 calories; 7g fat; 1g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 5g protein; 9g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; 4g fiber; 30mg sodium; 50mg calcium.

Adapted from "Vegetable Literacy," by Deborah Madison (Ten Speed Press, 2013)

