Griese, Donald H.

St. Louis, Dec 31, 2022. Born 1927 to the late Henry Griese and Alline Ruck Griese, survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Alfonsina (Flo) Castiglione Griese, 3 sons, 1 daughter, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 18 nephews /nieces. WWII veteran, business owner. Full obituary, www.Schrader.com

