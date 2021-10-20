Grilled Corn on the Cob

Pull husks down to their base, leaving them attached to the base. Remove the silk. Pull husks back into place. Place the corn in a large bowl or deep roasting pan. Fill the pan with water and soak the corn for 10 minutes. Place the corn on the heated grill for 10 minutes, turning over after 5 minutes, or until husks are charred. Pull the husks back again and place them on two dinner plates. Spread with butter and salt and pepper to taste.