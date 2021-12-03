 Skip to main content
Grinchmas
When 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Apotheosis Comics & Lounge, 3206 South Grand Boulevard • How much Free; donations required for photos • More info southgrand.org

The Grinch’s small heart has grown three sizes, and he will be at Apotheosis Comics & Lounge to pose for photos and collect money and gifts for Shriners Hospitals for Children. He’s collecting toys for children; teens would love earbuds, bath and body items, makeup bags, nail polish, body wash, and board and card games. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

