Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois

Though smaller than Great Wolf Lodge, the Grand Bear's 24,000-square-foot indoor park features a family favorite: the wave pool. Every 15 minutes, a horn sounds and crowds gather in the large pool area for waves big enough to knock you over. The park also features a lazy river, a hot tub, a large water-filled playground area, a kiddie pool and two three-story water slides that take you outdoors before dumping you in a swirling pool. Passes are included with your room.
