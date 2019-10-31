World Chess Hall of Fame
Have you stopped by the museum lately to see our free chess and fash... ion exhibition, "Michael Drummond: Being Played?" With all of the works in this show representing several layered themes, this garment covered in chess pieces "tells of overpopulation and possibly war."
When Reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday; on view Thursday through April 26 • Where World Chess Hall of Fame, 4652 Maryland Avenue • How much Free; reservations recommended for reception • More info worldchesshof.org
Do you want to see the chessboard flown on the space shuttle Endeavor? How about science fiction and space-themed chess sets? The World Chess Hall of Fame celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with this space-themed exhibit, which also takes a closer look at chess events of 1969. By Valerie Schremp Hahn