Guillaume Gonnet 2018 Le Virtuose, Lirac, France
Bought • The Wine Merchant, 7817 Forsyth Boulevard, in January for $14.99

Description • Le Virtuose comes from the appellation of Lirac, which is located just across the Rhône River from Châteauneuf-du-Pape, famous for its powerful reds. Although Châteauneuf-du-Pape wines can be very expensive, Lirac’s full-bodied reds are often far more affordable. The bold Le Virtuose is a great example. A blend of 80% grenache and 20% syrah, this is a unique red that has a distinctive aroma and taste of dried herbs. It’s a very flavorful, peppery red with firm tannins and ample dark berry fruit.

