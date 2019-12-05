When 8 p.m. Friday • When Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $15 • More info ticketweb.com
A year ago, St. Louis blues rocker Jeremiah Johnson’s inaugural Guitar Madness event displayed some of St. Louis’ best. “You’re going to get three of the top, very experienced veteran blues guys all playing different styles,” he told the Post-Dispatch last year. “We all love blues music and playing blues guitar. We’ve all dedicated our lives to pursuing blues music and becoming better blues players.” Performing are Johnson, Craig Straubinger and Rich McDonough, mixing rockabilly, blues and southern rock. By Kevin C. Johnson