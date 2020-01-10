100: Gus' Pretzels

Gus Koebbe Jr.’s earliest memory of Gus’ pretzels is taking a basket of them to sell to workmen on the new Interstate 55 near the shop on Arsenal Street. The pretzels were a nickel apiece back then, and the workers told young Gus they remembered when the pretzels sold for a penny.
“Everybody I talk to remembers a cheaper price,” Koebbe says.
Koebbe, now 64, and his five sisters and one brother were basically weaned on pretzels, and as toddlers and babies they spent time in high chairs and playpens at the back of the shop while their parents worked. When someone cried or was teething, it was easy for Gus Sr. and his wife, Marcella, to stick a pretzel in their mouth.
Marcella’s father, Frank Ramsperger, baked the pretzels in his basement in south St. Louis in 1920 to support his family after an eye injury as a riveter. August Sr. married Marcella in 1944. He took over the bakery in 1952 and officially named it Gus’ Pretzel Shop.
The couple and their seven children built up the business, popularizing the stick pretzel so street peddlers could entice customers with that golden dough peeking from the tops of the bags. They believe the stick shape is unique to St. Louis.
Gus Jr. bought the business from his dad in January 1980 and married his college sweetheart, Suzanne, that August. “She heard I was rolling in dough,” said Gus Jr., a joke he’s probably told since the wedding.
His brother, David, is also part of the business, and that generation plans to step back this year to allow Gus and Suzanne’s son, Gus III, 34, to step up. But first, the shop will celebrate a century of baking.
Gus' plans to donate bundles of 100 pretzels to 100 organizations, which must fill out an application and describe how the pretzels will benefit the group. And on March 21, the shop at 1820 Arsenal Street will host a party with games, contests and treats from other local businesses.
They figure it’s a good way to give back, since people have been so good to them. They love hearing people’s stories and memories of buying pretzels. “When people stop by Gus’, it’s a remembrance, it’s a part of childhood,” Suzanne Koebbe says. “It brings them back. It’s just a part of St. Louis.”
— Valerie Schremp Hahn