H.E.R.

H.E.R., Gabriella "Gabi" Wilson

H.E.R. performs April 14, 2019, at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. 

• Sarah Harmer, 8 p.m. April 29, Off Broadway, $20-$23, ticketweb.com

• NRBQ, 8 p.m. April 29, Old Rock House, $25-$30, metrotix.com

• Brian Regan, 8 p.m. April 29, Stifel Theatre, $36.50-$72, ticketmaster.com

• Alabama "50th Anniversary Tour," 7 p.m. April 30, Enterprise Center, $36-$126, ticketmaster.com

• Kem, Babyface, Sherri Shepherd, 8 p.m. April 30, Chaifetz Arena, $58-$128, ticketmaster.com

• Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, Brandon Davis, Alexandra Kay, 7 p.m. April 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $29-$159, livenation.com

• Adventure Club, 10 p.m. April 30, Ryse Nightclub (Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles), $25, ticketmaster.com

• Leon Bridges “The Boundless Tour” with Chiiild, 7 p.m. May 3, St. Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights), $39-$69, ticketmaster.com

• The Brian Jonestown Massacre, 8 p.m. May 3, Delmar Hall, $25-$28, ticketmaster.com

• H.E.R. “Back of My Mind Tour” with Marrz Officiall, 7:30 p.m. May 4, St. Louis Music Park, $54-$139, ticketmaster.com

