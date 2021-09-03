212 Saybrook Road, Haddam, Connecticut

haddamshadmuseum.com; free; only open Sundays during shad season, (mid-April to early June,) or by appointment.

Truly off the beaten path, the tiny Haddam Shad Museum exists to share the storied past of the maritime history of the shad, the official state fish of Connecticut.

Located in what was once Maynard’s Shad Shack restaurant, legend is that the fish fed George Washington’s soldiers at Valley Forge and became known as the “founding fish.”

What is on display? Shad lures, shad nets, shad pictures, shad recipes, shad fishing maps, shad morphology charts, shad books, shad posters and more shad. Pretty much everything but a shad swimming in an aquarium.

Why shad? The fish has been harvested in Haddam since its founding in 1662. Each spring, shad journey from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn in New England’s rivers and the “shad run” remains celebrated with annual festivals in the towns of Windsor, Essex and Saybrook.

