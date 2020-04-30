Billy Porter (left) and Stark Sands perform June 9, 2013, with the company of "Kinky Boots" at the 67th Annual Tony Awards.
Jeremy Jordan performs June 10, 2012, with the company of "Newsies" at the 66th Annual Tony Awards.
From left: Daniel Breaker, Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster of "Shrek: The Musical" perform June 7, 2009, at 63rd Annual Tony Awards.
From left: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh and Emily Blunt in "Mary Poppins Returns"
Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison in "Glee"
Alex Newell (left) and Jane Levy as in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Rachel Bloom and Santino Fontana in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
If you like “Hamilton,” “Evita” or other shows based on historical events, check out “Hair,” which takes place during the Vietnam War when a draftee befriends a group of hippies. This beautiful, energizing film features hits such as “Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In.”
Where Amazon Prime Video • How much $12.99 per month after a free, one-month trial
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!