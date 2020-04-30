If you like “Hamilton,” “Evita” or other shows based on historical events, check out “Hair,” which takes place during the Vietnam War when a draftee befriends a group of hippies. This beautiful, energizing film features hits such as “Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In.”

Where Amazon Prime Video • How much $12.99 per month after a free, one-month trial

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.