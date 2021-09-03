Hammer Museum

108 Main Street, Haines, Alaska; hammermuseum.org; $5; open May-September

Founder Dave Pahl says he got into the “hammer habit” 40 years ago working in a shipyard where a variety of hammers was necessary in his work. “When I had collected 50, I made a mistake and knew I had to open a museum dedicated to telling history of the hammer,” he says joking. Today the collection numbers 10,000 hammers with 2,500 displayed in the four-room museum.

If you can only envision the image of the hammer in your tool box, think rock hammers that crafted Egyptian pyramids, hammers to make horseshoes or to fasten straw to broom handles, or hammers to shape cobblestones, repair musical instruments or chip blocks of salt — or even the hammers needed to perform autopsies. They are all here.

Ironically, a hammer believed to be 800 years old and belonging to the indigenous Alaskan people was discovered under the building’s basement floor.

The museum is a favorite stop for passengers on an Alaskan cruise, many of whom purchase a T-shirt reading “I nailed it” while they listen to the music of MC Hammer in the background.