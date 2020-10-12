 Skip to main content
Hammerstone's
Hammerstone's in Soulard

The Soulard staple is open for nightly concerts. When live music returned to Hammerstone's in June, the venue's owners made an impassioned plea on Facebook for guests to be vigilant about wearing masks. 

Monday Night Review with Tim, Danny and Randy • 7 p.m. Oct. 19

Naked Mike • 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Oct. 27

Margret Bianchetta • 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28

John McVey Band • 6 p.m. Oct. 14, 4 p.m. Oct. 18, 6 p.m. Oct. 21, 6 p.m. Oct. 24, 6 p.m. Oct. 28

Nate Lowery • 4 p.m. Oct. 15

Paul Bonn & the Bluesmen • 7 p.m. Oct. 15

Kingdom Brothers • 7 p.m. Oct. 16

Uncle Albert • 7 p.m. Oct. 17

Erik Brooks • 8 p.m. Oct. 18

Hunter • 4 p.m. Oct. 22

Hush Life • 7 p.m. Oct. 22

Roland Johnson and Soul Endeavor • 7 p.m. Oct. 23

Rich McDonough and the Rhythm Renegades • 3 p.m. Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Amanda Fish Duo • 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Gene Jackson’s Power Play Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where 2028 South Ninth Street • How much $5 • More info hammerstones.net

