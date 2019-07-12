Hampton Inn & Suites

Where we visited: Estero-Fort Myers, Fla.
Rewards program: Hilton Honors
Cost: $106
More info: 1-239-947-5566; hamptoninn3.hilton.com
While I booked a basic room here, after comparing with others I was traveling with, I think I got a suite. It was a huge room, about the size of two regular hotel rooms with a wide, open space in the middle, a small kitchenette in the entryway and big windows that looked out onto palm trees outside. Recently remodeled, it was a lovely, modern hotel with most amenities, including a heated outdoor pool we used in January. The front desk attendant had recently moved from Lake Saint Louis and though he certainly made us feel welcome because of the St. Louis tags on our bags, he was so friendly I bet he makes everyone feel that way.