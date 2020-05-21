“Hannah Montana” (2009)

Making a leap from the Disney Channel to the big screen, Miley Stewart continues her adventures as a regular high school student by day, while at night she throws on a wig and is suddenly pop music superstar Hannah Montana.

Stars: Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Vanessa Williams, Margo Martindale, Jason Earles

Director: Peter Chelsom

Rating: G

Box office: $79 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 44 percent critics, 67 percent audience

Award Recognition: MTV Movie Award win for best song from a movie (“Climb”), nomination for breakthrough female performance

Random: Taylor Swift appears playing herself.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.