“Hannah Montana” (2009)
"Hannah Montana" (2009)

Making a leap from the Disney Channel to the big screen, Miley Stewart continues her adventures as a regular high school student by day, while at night she throws on a wig and is suddenly pop music superstar Hannah Montana.

Stars: Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Vanessa Williams, Margo Martindale, Jason Earles

Director: Peter Chelsom

Rating: G

Box office: $79 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 44 percent critics, 67 percent audience

Award Recognition: MTV Movie Award win for best song from a movie (“Climb”), nomination for breakthrough female performance

Random: Taylor Swift appears playing herself.

