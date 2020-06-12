Happy news we almost forgot to look forward to
0 comments

Happy news we almost forgot to look forward to

  • 0
Asian elephant Rani

Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020. 

The pregnant elephant at the St. Louis Zoo

Where 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • More info stlzoo.org/ranisjourney

We get it — you’re distracted. There’s just a bit happening in the world right now. You probably forgot to mark your calendar for the big St. Louis Zoo event of the summer: the impending birth of elephant Rani’s calf. It’s a big deal, and we mean big: Newborn elephants can weigh 250 to 350 pounds. And the mothers can be pregnant for 22 months, so you can bet Rani hasn’t forgotten. She was pretty far along when the zoo announced her pregnancy in October. Keepers say she’s doing great and is still due for a summer birth. The last elephant born at the zoo was Priya, in April 2013. And with the zoo reopening Saturday, we’re overdue for some animal adoration. VSH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports