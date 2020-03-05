GH: Look — it’s Billy Sr., Christi and the Clydesdales! If this is going to signal the end of every episode, can they please also close with a performance of “Happy Trails”?

The couple reminisce about the early days of their relationship, when they dealt with their own commitment issues. In the end, though, things worked out. Maybe there’s hope for Haley and Clark. The horse whose hair Christi is braiding grunts and slobbers its approval. Or disapproval. It’s difficult to know.

BO: I don’t get the point of this conversation, or this closing scene.

GH: This episode was short on both plot and Kräftig. In summary: Haley did not get engaged on her European vacation that happened off-camera. (We do see some snapshots, though, and they seemed happy.) And young Peter seems dangerously close to being written off the show.

BO: We clearly need to have some conversations about the future of these recaps. I’ll talk to my siblings, and Gabe will talk to his. Our siblings will talk amongst themselves. Then Gabe and I will have a vague conversation with each other. Neither of us will say the words “recap,” “Kraaaftig” or even “Busch,” and we won’t reach a decision.

GH: See you next week, then?

BO: ‾\_(ツ)_/‾

