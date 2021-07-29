Harbor Country, Michigan

If you are looking for a beach within a six(ish) hour drive of St. Louis, head north to the beaches of Lake Michigan. Harbor Country, just around the southern tip of the lake, offers waters so blue you will think you are at the ocean.

Warren Dunes State Park has dog-friendly beaches and huge dunes for the adventurous to climb up (and slide down). Stop at a fresh produce stand to pack a picnic, or buy a hot dog along the boardwalk. Tons of vacation rentals abound, but our stay in lovely Three Oaks, at the Journeyman Distillery flat will not soon be forgotten. Take a tour at the distillery next door and sample some spirits, catch a show at the Acorn Theatre, shop at some galleries and chat with the laid-back locals.