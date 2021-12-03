 Skip to main content
Hattie Felton
When 7 p.m. Dec. 6 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

A new exhibition catalog will give St. Louis history lovers an early look at an upcoming event. Missouri History Museum curator Hattie Felton will discuss Anna Maria von Phul (1786-1823), the earliest known female artist in Missouri Territory. She captured nature, landscapes, fashion and more in her charming watercolors and sketches. Felton’s “More Than Ordinary” is the first complete catalog of von Phul’s work, which will be featured at the museum starting May 22. By Jane Henderson

