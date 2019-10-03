Spirits of the Past
Walk the paths of historic Lindenwood Park by lantern-light, and listen to "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and murder ballads at the chapel. The Historic Daniel Boone Home, where the frontiersman died in 1820, is the centerpiece of the village.
When 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 19 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F, Defiance • How much $6-$10 • More info 636-798-2005; sccmo.org
Lemp Mansion
The most notorious mansion in St. Louis (three members of the Lemp family committed suicide there) is now a restaurant and inn, and its owners cultivate stories of the home's hauntings. The mansion throws a big Halloween bash Oct. 26, and visitors can attend tours, where a guide attempts to communicate with the dead.
When Tours Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30; party Oct. 26 • Where Lemp Mansion, 3322 DeMenil Place • How much $35 for tours; $70 for party • More info lempmansion.com
Campbell House Museum
Combine spinning candles and apples, a Victorian-era mansion and beer history, and you’ve got the Campbell House Museum’s Snap Apple night. Explore the historic home after dark, learn about Scotch-Irish customs and folklore, and learn about beer and spirits. At Campbell House by Candlelight, learn with the Mourning Society of St. Louis, sample funeral biscuits and see how the mansion was decorated for Robert Campbell’s 1879 funeral.
When Snap Apple night is 5-8 p.m. Oct. 18; Campbell House by Candlelight is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 • Where Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust Street • How much Snap Apple night is free; Campbell House by Candlelight is $15 • More info campbellhousemuseum.org
Sappington House
The denizens of Sappington House come alive for a series of house tours, where visitors can experience the Father Dickson Cemetery, and hear an 18th-century surgeon describe what he does with leeches and rusty hacksaws. Enjoy bonfires, cider and s’mores, too.
When 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 • Where Sappington House, 1015 South Sappington Road, Crestwood • How much $7, $1 for children under 12 • More info 314-822-8171; historicsappingtonhouse.org
Faust Park
Frederick Bates, Missouri’s second governor, is waiting to meet visitors at An Evening in the Cemetery. Tour Bates’ home and the family cemetery, where he was buried 193 years ago. Docents in historic costumes will talk about mourning practices and superstitions. The home, Thornhill, is part of a village of 18 historic structures from around St. Louis County.
When 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 18-19 • Where Thornhill at Faust Park, 15185 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much $5, free for children under 4 • More info 314-615-8332, 314-615-4386; stlouisco.com
Haunted Belleville Walking Tour
The St. Clair Historical Society appreciates a spooky story. For the third year, it's arranged haunted walking tours around town, this year with more in-depth tales and more chances to go inside historic buildings — if you dare.
When 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18-19 • Where Meet at Victorian Home Museum, 701 East Washington Street, Belleville • How much $20 (includes T-shirt) • More info 618-234-0600; hauntedbellevilletour.eventbrite.com
Alton Hauntings
Alton is known as one of the most haunted small towns in America, and there’s no lack of books, ghost hunts and stately mansions to try and convince you. Troy Taylor has written more than 125 books about ghosts, crime and the unexplained in America, and several of them are about Alton. He owns American Hauntings, a company that offers hunts, tours and excursions across the country, including in Alton. There are plenty of walking and bus tours to choose from.
When Fridays and Saturdays, through Nov. 2; some tours are available year-round • Where Depart from various locations in Alton • How much $27-$52 • More info altonhauntings.com