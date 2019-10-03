Six Flags Fright Fest
Six Flags St. Louis has creaked open its coffin lids for Fright Fest, which continues on weekends through Nov. 3. Little ones should be able to handle the spooky decor during the day, but the real zombies come out at night. New this year: Oddball’s Funhouse, the Vampire’s Lair, Skeleton Street and new locations for the Blood Bank Lounge and Camp Killamore.
When Fridays-Sundays, through Nov. 3; various times • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much $45 and up • More info sixflags.com
Creepyworld
This “screampark” features 13 different themed areas and a haunted hayride for one entry price. This year the attraction adds Brigantine Asylum and the Monster Midway with Zombie Axe Throwing, Zombie Paintball and a Tomb Escape.
When Through Nov. 2 • Where Creepyworld, 1400 South Old Highway 141, Fenton • How much $25 and up More info • scarefest.fearticket.com
Lemp Brewery Haunted House
Go deep underground, through limestone caves and mazes to come face to face with demons in the House of Occult. The attraction this year is twice as long. The defunct Lemp Brewery was owned by the Lemp family, whose mansion is next door.
When Through Nov. 2 • Where Lemp Brewery Haunted House, 3500 Lemp Avenue • How much $25 and up • More info lemphauntedhouse.com
Eureka Fear Farm
Take a ride on Farmer Bob’s Haunted Hayride, and get lost inside Red’s Corn Maze Massacre — there’s more than 100 acres of terror to explore. For an extra $15, shoot zombies and other creatures at Haunted Paintball.
When 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 26 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka • How much $20 and up; cash only • More info brookdalefarmsinc.com
The Darkness
Now in its 26th year, the Darkness opens with a renovation that includes a Skull Kingdom, where the Army of the Dead likes to hang out, as well as a soul-stealing nun. Two floors of scares include a live zombie experience, an area filled with insane clowns and a party room with pinball, an escape room and a replica electric chair. Guests can also visit the St. Louis Escape Rooms next door.
When Through Nov. 2 • Where The Darkness, 1525 South Eighth Street • How much $25 and up • More info thedarkness.com