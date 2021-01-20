Have all the ingredients ready before you begin.

 Skip to main content
 The French call it mise en place, and it is essential. Countless meals have been ruined because food was overcooking on the stove while the cook furiously chopped onions, a step that invariably takes longer than you think.

It also is a foolproof way to avoid a mad dash to a store for a forgotten ingredient while a delicate and time-sensitive dish shrivels in the oven. And don’t worry: We’ve all been there, too.

I guarantee that if you have the ingredients measured and ready before you begin, you won’t forget the flour in your cookies.

Sports