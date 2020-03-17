These are historic times, and kids can process and record the day’s happenings in a journal. Common Sense Media offers reviews and recommendations for journal apps, online diaries and digital scrapbooks. Or keep things old school by using an ordinary notebook or special journal you may have already stashed away.
Have your kids start a journal
