Have your kids start a journal
Have your kids start a journal

The List gift

Journaling can help kids with their emotions. 

These are historic times, and kids can process and record the day’s happenings in a journal. Common Sense Media offers reviews and recommendations for journal apps, online diaries and digital scrapbooks. Or keep things old school by using an ordinary notebook or special journal you may have already stashed away. 

